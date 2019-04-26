Register
02:28 GMT +326 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron gestures during his live address following the Great National Debate, at the Elysee Palace in Paris on April 25, 2019. President Emmanuel Macron on April 25, 2019 vowed to press ahead with his government's programme to transform France, adding public order must be restored after months of protests.

    Macron Says Schengen Area Should Be Restructured, Some States May Be Excluded

    © AFP 2019 / ludovic MARIN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    PARIS (Sputnik) – The Schengen Area should be reviewed, and a number of countries should possibly be excluded from it, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

    "The famous Schengen agreement… no longer works… Europe [that I believe in] keeps its borders, protects them, in this Europe there is a reasonable right to refugee status, and responsibility accompanies solidarity… It is on this basis that it is necessary to reform the Schengen area," Macron told a press conference, saying that is should not be ruled out that after the revision there would be less states in the Schengen at the expense of those countries that "do not want to ensure common borders."

    He also stressed that it was necessary to completely restructure the development policy and migration policy.

    READ MORE: The Man With No Friends. Macron's Letter Attacks Everyone, Offers Little

    It was not for the first time when the French President shared hiw views on the Schengen agreement. Earlier in April Macron wrote a newspaper column entitled "European renaissance", where he noted that the Schengen area has to be revised.

    "The boundary is freedom in security. We therefore need to rethink the Schengen area: all those who want to be part of it should comply with obligations of responsibility (stringent border controls) and solidarity (one asylum policy with the same acceptance and refusal rules)," Macron wrote.    

    Since 2015, Europe has been experiencing its worst migration crisis in recent history, struggling to accommodate hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants fleeing hostilities in Middle Eastern and North African countries.

    Hundreds of thousands of migrants are trying to reach EU states using various routes, mostly via Greece or Italy.

    The 2022 Presidential Elections

    Macron said on Thursday, when asked about the possibility of running for a second term in 2022, that he did not care about the next election, as he focused on succeeding during the ongoing presidential term.

    "I don't care about the next election. I want to spend this presidential term successfully," Macron said at a press conference held in the follow-up to the national debate in France.

    Brexit
    CC0
    Macron Says EU Cannot Be Held Hostage to Brexit Crisis in UK
    The French leader, who has been in office since 2017, stressed that in order to succeed he had to make "unpopular" or "difficult" decisions and undertake responsibility for them.

    France held a national debate from January 15 to March 15. Macron came up with the idea to hold the debate as a response to the yellow vest protesters, outraged with the social policies of the French government.

    The press conference drawing the conclusions of the debate was initially scheduled for 15 April but then postponed due to the fire that broke out in the landmark Notre Dame cathedral exactly on that day.

    Related:

    Macron Wants Significant Income Tax Cut After Yellow Vests Protests
    LISTEN to Macron Get Trolled by Prankster He Thinks is Ukraine's President-Elect
    Putin Expresses Sympathy to Macron, French People Over Notre Dame Fire - Kremlin
    Macron Suspends Party's EU Election Campaign After Notre Dame Fire - Candidate
    Tony Blair Has Been Mentoring Macron
    Tags:
    migration, statement, reform, Schengen agreement, EU, Emmanuel Macron, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse