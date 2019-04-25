Brexit Party Candidate's Stance on 'Jihadi Videos', Child Porn Rock Social Media

The candidate insisted that one shouldn’t be constantly “threatened and terrorised” into backing away from a free speech position, noting, however, that certain things should not exist online due to them being illegal.

During a recent interview on Chopper’s Brexit Podcast, Brexit Party candidate Claire Fox offered her take about free speech on the internet when the host asked her whether she thinks that "Jihadi videos" or child pornography should be banned from the internet.

"I do not want to give the state and the authorities the right to ban things on the Internet. No ‘ifs’", Fox said. "It’s important to not constantly be threatened and terrorised into backing off from a free speech position because vile people use that speech and abuse that speech to say or do a horrible thing".

​Commenting on her remarks, The Telegraph interpreted Fox as saying that "the government should not ban people from watching child porn and Jihadi videos online", even though she pointed out that she thinks "pornography itself is illegal and therefore it wouldn’t exist".

In response, a number of social media users criticised the newspaper for its take on the situation and voiced their support for Fox.

She's a working class hero in my view and I despise the Continuity Remain organisations (BBC, Sky) who attack her integrity. — Dan Williams 👫🇬🇧🇧🇪🎸 (@dan63uk) 25 апреля 2019 г.

Very disappointed with this tweet. It is beneath you. You are not quoting her in context. — Imogen Hunt (@Imhunting) 25 апреля 2019 г.

Poor click-bite reporting by @Telegraph. Please listen to what she says before agreeing with the misleading headline. — Leon Mendip (@LeonMendip) 25 апреля 2019 г.

Clickbait & A Classic Hatchet Job… The Media & Politicians are awash with sexual perversion… Hence why Parliamentarians have never been prosecuted!!! Funny old world!!! Openness on the internet would make Police's work far more easier!!! The Telegraph pic.twitter.com/YH0wLggc3j — ÓDulchaointigh 🌟 (@DulchaointighO) 25 апреля 2019 г.

​Some, however, seemed inclined to agree with The Telegraph.

WELL IT'S CLEAR TO ME!



A VOTE FOR THIS BREXIT PARTY CANDIDATE, IS A VOTE TO ALLOW CHILD PORNOGRAPHY!



WOW, Nigel, @Nigel_Farage, are YOU Happy, with that?



How many more of these Degenerates do you have standing for the Brexit Party? — John Allan #FBPE #WATON #PeoplesVote (@johnrallan) 25 апреля 2019 г.