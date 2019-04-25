British Army Officer Admits Live-Streaming Child Sex Abuse From Philippines

A former lieutenant colonel in the British Army has spent thousands of pounds on live-streaming child sexual abuse from the Philippines and may have abused a young girl during a trip to South East Asia.

Andrew Whiddett, 70, admitted live-streaming offences and making indecent images of children at Croydon Crown Court in London on Wednesday, 24 April.

On Thursday, 25 April, the judge lifted an order banning Whiddett's photograph being used.

Whiddett, who worked as a private contractor while the head of security at the British Embassy in Baghdad after leaving the British Army, had claimed his life would be at risk if the photograph was published but the media challenged the ban.

He will be sentenced on 22 May.

The National Crime Agency said Whiddett paid a total of £8,584 to a woman in the Philippines who live-streamed the abuse of children as young as nine and made it clear he wanted to sexually abuse a child when he visited the Philippines in October 2016.

The NCA said Whiddett flew to Manila on 21 October 2016.

In a conversation with the woman on 28 September 2016 he said a young girl who was with the woman needed "lots of teaching before I arrive" and said he "looked forward to touching" her when he got to Manila.

Whiddett asked the woman: "If I visit would you let me see (your) daughter?" and "If I visit what you allow me to do?"

"Andrew Whiddett was directly responsible for the soul destroying abuse of children thousands of miles away from him. He thought he could get away with abusing Filipino children from the comfort of his own home. Anyone like him should realise the NCA and UK police will never give up our pursuit of offenders who commit these horrific crimes", said NCA senior investigating officer Gary Fennelly.

This is former Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Whiddett MBE who orchestrated the vile sex abuse of children as young as nine on the internet.

He tried to gag the Press from publishing his photo, citing security risks.

But we challenged and won.

He'll be sentenced next month.

Whiddett, from Portsmouth, live-streamed abuse over Skype with Filipino child sex abuse facilitators.

Police in the Philippines arrested one facilitator and rescued six children aged between three and 14.

Whiddett was arrested on 31 October 2017 at Heathrow Airport as he prepared to fly to the Philippines. He has admitted sending 158 payments to the Philippines but claimed they were for live adult sex shows.