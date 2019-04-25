UK Shadow Home Sec. Slams Gov't for Crime Rate Hike, Blames Police Budget Cuts

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott accused the UK government on Thursday of refusing to acknowledge that its budget cuts to police had led to an increase in national crime rates.

"Once again, these are deeply troubling crime figures under this government. Members of the public and police officers are both increasingly concerned about the growth of serious crime including knife crime. But Ministers are in denial, refusing to accept that their cuts to police forces have had any impact either on crime levels or the ability to apprehend the criminals," Abbott said in a statement, published on the UK Labour Party's website.

Abbott called on the UK government to ensure adequate financing of the police.

"The government is failing in one of its most basic duties, to protect its own citizens. These reckless cuts must end," the lawmaker said.

The statement was made after earlier in the day the UK Office of National Statistics reported a 12 percent increase in homicide rates and 17 percent increase in offences involving knives or sharp instruments in England and Wales in 2018 compared to the previous year.

The United Kingdom's rising crime rates, especially knife crime, has been in the public spotlight over the past few months. Lawmakers have blamed UK Prime Minister Theresa May's public funding cuts, which have led to a reduction in police numbers, for the trend. May has denied that there is a connection between the cutbacks and increasing knife crime.

