Masked Men Open Fire at a Cafe in Northern France - Reports

Law enforcement agencies are conducting an operation after a shooting incident in the French city of Tourcoing in the Nord department.

On Wednesday, three people wearing black clothes and masks broke into a café in the city of Tourcoing and opened fire. They then fled the scene on the van shortly after the shootout.

The alleged video of the scene has been circulating on Twitter. One of the clips shows a group of three men in black with firearms getting into a white van in a rush.

Braquage armé par des hommes masqués, en plein jour dans la ville de #Tourcoing: Des coups de feu ont été tirés et aucune blessure ou de décès signalés. Les suspects sont toujours en fuite pour le moment. pic.twitter.com/fwTSshyucw — Ⓝ ⓂⒺⓃⒶⒾ·۰•●○ (@N_Moufadil) 24 апреля 2019 г.

​Another footage features what looks like a cafe window with the bullet marks on it.

Deux individus ont été interpellés dans une maison de la rue de l’Epine où ils s’étaient retranchés. Une arme longue, un fusil de chasse, a été retrouvée sur place, rue de l’Épine. On ignore pour le moment le motif de ce qui ressemble à un règlement de comptes. #Tourcoing pic.twitter.com/u5FPkvuEFz — INFO Roubaix (@RoubaixInfo) 24 апреля 2019 г.





DETAILS TO FOLLOW