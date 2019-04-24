Register
11:48 GMT +324 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg arrives for a meeting of the European People's Party in Maastricht, southern Netherlands, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016.

    Norwegian PM Splits Nation With 'Unwise' Plans to Bring Home 'Daesh Orphans'

    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While the Conservatives' right-wing allies were disappointed by Erna Solberg's plans to take in orphans of Norwegian jihadis, their left-of-the-centre sidekicks argued it was not enough and demanded more action.

    Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg stunned her nation by claiming that the government was working on bringing home the dead jihadists' orphans from areas formerly controlled by Daesh*.

    "We do not want to bring home Daesh fighters, nor do we want to bring home their wives, but we will try to start with systems to bring home their orphans," Erna Solberg told national broadcaster NRK.

    This came as a surprise, as the Conservative prime minister had previously called the repatriation of people from the Middle Eastern camps "inappropriate in the current security situation".

    The Progress Party, the Conservatives' right-wing allies, called this decision "unwise" and "disappointing".

    "People are shocked", Progress Party MP and former Justice Minister Per Willy Amundsen said. "This means that we can bring home children who have undergone terrorist training, and that is deeply problematic".

    READ MORE: Swedish Gov't Grilled for 'Deranged' Plans to Bring Back Daesh Children

    By contrast, the Liberals, the Conservatives' allies from the other side of the political spectrum, welcomed the plan. However, Liberal parliamentary vice president Abid Raja stressed that the proposed measures were not enough.

    "We're not there until all the 40 children have been picked up. I would also urge Erna Solberg to fund a solution for the other children. There is a difference between being an orphan and having a mother in life, but I still believe that we should treat the children equally", Raja told NRK.

    An even more radical approach was championed by the Christian Democrats, the last of Solberg's allies.

    "The Christian Democrats always take the child's side. It's never the children's fault, regardless of whether their parents are alive or not", party leader Olaug Bollestad told NRK. According to her, the Norwegian government must take responsibility for all of the jihadi offspring.

    Her party colleague Minister of Children and Family Kjell Ingolf Ropstad supported Solberg, but reiterated that all the children must be ultimately taken home.

    READ MORE: Finnish Imam's Daughter, Son-in-Law Revealed as Daesh Jihadists

    According to estimations by the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) at least 30 jihadists and 40 "Daesh children" with a Norwegian affiliation remain stranded in Syria.

    The future of jihadists, their wives and children has long been a stumbling block for the Norwegian government. While the Progress Party and the Conservatives have been reluctant to actively help them return, the junior parties, the Liberals and the Christian Democrats, have been calling on the government to step up measures to help them.

    Previously, terrorism researchers, including Magnus Ranstorp of the Swedish National Defence College, stressed that the terrorists remaining in the Middle East belong the most hardened and dangerous variety. Ranstorp also stressed that "Daesh brides" and "Daesh children" are dangerous as well and shouldn't be portrayed as victims.

    "It is not the children's fault, but their identity risks being linked to Daesh. Often they continue living in their extremist families. It can be a delayed effect. In 20-25 years, it can cause problems," Ranstorp told Expressen daily.

    READ MORE: Outrage as Psychologist Wishes Daesh Terrorists 'Warm Welcome' in Norway

    * Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Only One in Three Norwegians Believes Jesus ROSE From the DEAD
    Norwegian Party Demands Quota on Non-Nude Women Statues to Stop 'Men's Rule'
    Tags:
    Daesh women, Progress Party, Daesh, Conservative Party, Erna Solberg, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Cities and Countries Kim Jong Un Has Visited
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Don Doth Protest Too Much?
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse