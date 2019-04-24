Playboy Bunny Avoids Jail for Biting and Kicking Cops in Drunken Rampage

The incident cost he a job at a Playboy Club in London, but a UK court decided that the naughty bunny's violent behaviour did not warrant incarceration.

A Playboy bunny has been spared a prison sentence by a UK judge after pleading guilty to physically attacking two police officers.

Siobhan Tedder, who was fired from London's Playboy Club after the incident, clashed with the cops outside her home in west London on 2 March, according to the Mirror.

She reportedly called the police to her flat herself to report having been assaulted after a night out. When they arrived at the scene, she appeared to be "heavily intoxicated".

One of the officers, Police Constable Tom Burch, said she was swaying on her feet and foaming at the mouth as she demanded that they arrest her.

When the police attempted to haul her away for disorderly conduct, she alleged that they sexually touched her and made "sexual noises", as per the report.

The 26-year-old also bit one of the cops on the arm, leaving a bite mark on his hand, and kicked another in the shin, causing him to scream out in pain.

Siobhan Tedder, who was reportedly convicted of drink-driving in 2016, burst into tears at the hearing at Westminster magistrates and told the judge she was "ashamed" of her behaviour.

She ended up receiving a 12-month community service order and a four-weeknight curfew. She was also ordered to pay £150 ($190) in compensation to the officer she bit.