Over 70 Climate Change Protesters in London Slapped With Charges - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 70 people have been charged for various offences in connection with a wave of climate change protests in London, dubbed the Extinction Rebellion, that has been disrupting the UK capital for more than a week now, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday.

"A total of 71 people have been charged in connection with ongoing Extinction Rebellion protests in central London. Charges have been made for various offences including breach of Section 14 Notice of the Public Order Act 1986, obstructing a highway and obstructing police," the police statement said.

After police released the names, dates of birth and places of residence of the activists, it was revealed that the eldest protester was a 74-year-old woman, while the youngest was 19.

London right now standing firm in the climate and other issues pic.twitter.com/dmpwUukosG — ThePakistaniDream2028 (@tpd2028) April 23, 2019

​Environmental activists have been carrying out a so-called disruption campaign across London since April 15, which involves them blocking traffic in various parts of the city. The demonstrators, who gather at five of London's busiest areas — Parliament Square, Marble Arch, Oxford Circus, Waterloo Bridge and Piccadilly Circus — are calling on politicians to take action on climate change.

This is Hyde Park in London after climate protesters spent a weekend there, protesting about climate change… #ExtinctionRebellion if you are going to take the moral high ground, at least practice what you preach #hypocrites pic.twitter.com/EYr63Aal3p — Mathew Norris (@MathewNorris10) April 23, 2019

​Police often make hundreds of arrests during such protests. As of Monday, about 10,200 local officers and 350 officers from neighboring forces have been deployed to end the demonstrations.