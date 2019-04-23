French Court Rejects Jihadist Requests to Repatriate Them From Syria

In late January, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed the BFM TV reports of at least 130 French citizens, previously members of Daesh, expected to be released from jail in Syria and repatriated to France.

French top administrative court has rejected Syria-based French jihadists' requests to repatriate them to France.

The court insisted that a judge could not rule on the issue because it stipulates negotiations with foreign authorities.

"The Council of State (Conseil d'Etat) rejects the demands for repatriation made by French nationals and for their children, currently in Syria," the court cited the court as saying in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement comes after France signalled its unwillingness in February to adhere to US President Donald Trump's call for European allies to repatriate hundreds of Daesh* militants from Syria.

According to French authorities, they would take back militants on a "case-by-case" basis.

In January, France’s Interior Ministry announced that French jihadists jailed by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria could soon be repatriated.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries