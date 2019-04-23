French Police Detain A Man Who Took Three People Hostage - Reports

Local media outlets reported earlier in the day that French special task forces were carrying out an operation in the town of Lourdes.

According to France Info, the police operation was carried out in two stages. First, they managed to free two hostages, after which they detained the perpetrator, who had shot the third hostage, his ex-girlfriend, and tried to commit suicide afterward.

The media outlet also stressed that the man, armed with a shotgun, fired at the police without harming anyone.

The first shots were fired at 11:00 a.m. local time (09:00 GMT) on Tuesday morning.

Un forcené retranché chez lui a #lourdes. Plusieurs personnes se trouveraient avec lui. Le RAID est sur place pic.twitter.com/bqB36M4SJb

— Thomas Rossi (@ThomasRossi31) 23 апреля 2019 г.

The Hautes-Pyrenees prefecture then confirmed this information and said a security perimeter had been set up in the town.





