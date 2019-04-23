Belarus Plans to Start Shipping Alternatives to Russian Oil - BelOil

"We are planning to begin deliveries [of oil from alternative sources] this year," Grib told reporters.
READ MORE: Belarus, Russia to Respond to Polish Plans to Host US Military Base — Lukashenko
Grib explained that in this case everything would depend on the conditions proposed to Belarus by neighbouring countries for shipping of oil.
He added that, oil from Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria could be refined at Belarusian factories. He did not specify which options for deliveries are being worked out by the Belarusian side.
All comments
Show new comments (0)