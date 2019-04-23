Belarus Plans to Start Shipping Alternatives to Russian Oil - BelOil

MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian Oil Company (BelOil) plans to launch sea shipping of oil, as an alternative to Russian hydrocarbons, by the end of the year, BelOil's Deputy General Director for Commercial Affairs Sergei Grib said Tuesday.

"We are planning to begin deliveries [of oil from alternative sources] this year," Grib told reporters.

According to him, Baltic countries and Ukraine are extremely interested in Minsk sending oil shipments via their ports because it means "additional profits" for them.

Grib explained that in this case everything would depend on the conditions proposed to Belarus by neighbouring countries for shipping of oil.

He added that, oil from Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria could be refined at Belarusian factories. He did not specify which options for deliveries are being worked out by the Belarusian side.