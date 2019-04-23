France Appreciates Russia's Offer to Help Rebuild Notre Dame - Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Paris appreciates Moscow's proposal to assist in rebuilding the Notre Dame cathedral after it was partially destroyed by a devastating fire but a final decision regarding the rebuilding of the church has not been made yet, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann told Sputnik.

"We were moved by this proposal. We are aware of Russia's experience in this area and we respect it. But the decision regarding the rebuilding of Notre Dame has not been made yet. We first have to determine the condition of the cathedral, then the [French] president will announce national and international competitions. Therefore, it is early to tell who will be participating in the rebuilding [of Notre Dame]," Bermann said.

Earlier Macron said the Notre Dame cathedral would hopefully be rebuilt within five years.

The major fire broke out at Notre Dame on 15 April, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and the destruction of its roof structure. Firefighters, however, managed to extinguish the blaze by Tuesday morning, saving the historic building and the relics it housed.

On 16 April, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to express sympathy over the fire and offer assistance in rebuilding the landmark cathedral.

"Putin expressed the hope that the great cathedral will be restored, and suggested sending the best Russian specialists to France, who have extensive experience in restoring monuments of world cultural heritage, including works of medieval architecture," the Kemlin's press service said at the time.