Salvini's Right-Wing Alliance Has Difficulties With Bloc's Composition - AfD

YALTA (Sputnik) - The composition of Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini's alliance of right-wing parties has certain difficulties, representative of German Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party, Joerg Meuthen, told Sputnik.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Yalta International Economic Forum, Meuthen said that some rightists have "completely different" politics on certain issues.

"AfD party speaks with Lega Nord party in Italy, also speaks with Austrian FPO, we speak with French RN, also Estonia has entered this agreement. We are still discussing. In my party there are different opinions, which foreign parties can enter [the parliament] together and which cannot. Some people say the Polish [Law and Justice party] can enter, but I think it’s not possible because they make completely different politics for Russia and also completely different politics for Germany, because the Polish want [WWII] reparation from Germany and we say Germany has paid everything. It has to be discussed," Meuthen stressed.

Salvini's European Alliance of People and Nations was formed last week ahead of the European Parliament elections.

On Friday, Salvini announced on his Twitter that the French National Rally (RN) party had formally joined his bloc.

​The pan-European coalition also reportedly includes AfD, Austria's Freedom Party (FPO), the Danish People's Party, Finland's Finns Party and the Conservative People's Party of Estonia.

The elections to the EU legislative body will be held on May 23-26. It will be the legislature's ninth convocation.

Right-wing parties are on track to hold a quarter of the European Parliament after this May’s vote, according to the data of the European Elections Stats project released earlier this week.