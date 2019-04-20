Register
16:41 GMT +320 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a police van, after he was arrested by British police, in London, Britain April 11, 2019

    Alleged VIDEO of Assange’s ‘Kung Fu’ Routine in Ecuadorian Embassy Leaked

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (73)
    140

    Last week, Ecuador let the police drag the WikiLeaks founder from their embassy in London, where he had been residing to avoid prosecution in the US. Since then, Ecuadorian officials have accused him of breaking the rules of his stay, claiming that he put excrement on walls. Assange's supporters say that this is a lie to justify his expulsion.

    A video, obtained exclusively by the Daily Mail, allegedly shows Julian Assange, practicing what appears to resemble some kind of martial arts routine during his confinement at the Ecuadorian Embassy in the UK. The outlet posted the clip, appearing to be the CCTV footage from a tiny kitchen and an adjoining larder. It revealed how Assange who had spent several years in the embassy without leaving the premises until he was forcefully dragged out by the Metropolitan Police, might have kept himself occupied and fit during his nearly 7-year long confinement.

    The man resembling the WikiLeaks founder is seen imitating boxing moves, moving around the tiny room, doing rather erratic arms exercises and jumping as well as drinking something from a carton. The date of filming, 18 November 2018, is also seen on the screen.

    Since Assange was arrested, numerous allegations concerning his behaviour during the confinement emerged as Ecuadorian officials explained their decision to let the police detain the whistleblower. 

    The country’s president, Lenin Moreno, said that he had decided to revoke the diplomatic asylum granted to the WikiLeaks founder by his predecessor, Rafael Correa, over Assange’s "repeated violations of international conventions and daily-life protocols", such as smearing excrement on the embassy walls.

    READ MORE: WikiLeaks Dubs Ecuadorian President's Criticism of Assange 'Grotesque Lies'

    This echoed earlier claims by Ecuador's Ambassador to the UK Jaime Marchan, who told the Daily Mail, about Julian Assange's "daily protests" during his seven-year reclusion in Ecuador's diplomatic premises in London.

    "When Assange wanted to be unpleasant, he put excrement on the walls and underwear with excrement in the lavatory. We had to remind him to flush the toilet and clean the dishes. He had to be reminded of normal standards of behaviours all the time. He would always leave the cooker on", Marchan told the media outlet.

    In response, Julian Assange's lawyer has accused Ecuador of "outrageous allegations", and spreading lies about the whistleblower’s behaviour inside its embassy in London. His lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, claimed the Ecuadorian government lied to justify expelling Assange from its embassy.

    Assange was arrested at the embassy last week after Ecuador withdrew his political asylum status. A judge in London has found him guilty of skipping bail in 2012 when he faced extradition to Sweden on sexual assault charges.

    The whistleblower feared that Sweden would hand him over to the United States, where he could be subject to the death penalty for leaking classified Afghan War logs. The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against him on much milder charges of conspiracy to hack a government computer.

    Topic:
    WikiLeaks Founder Assange Arrested in London as Ecuador Withdraws Political Asylum (73)

    Related:

    Ecuadorian Judge Asks Interpol to Detain Ex-FM Supporting Assange - Reports
    President Moreno Reveals REAL Reason His Gov't Revoked Assange's Asylum
    WikiLeaks Dubs Ecuadorian President's Criticism of Assange 'Grotesque Lies'
    Leaked UK Gov't Letters Confirm Promise Assange Won't Face Death Row
    Tags:
    leak, video, arrest, Julian Assange arrest, WikiLeaks, Metropolitan Police, Lenin Moreno, Julian Assange, Ecuador, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees of Observation Deck in Moscow City PANORAMA360
    Looking for Something Breath-taking? Find it at Moscow City's Observation Deck
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok