Notre Dame Bees Reportedly Survive as Devastating Fire Made Insects 'DRUNK'

The carbon dioxide that is produced during combustion made the little insects intoxicated and put them to sleep instead of killing them, Notre Dame cathedral's beekeeper Nicolas Geant explained to Sky News.

The vast number of bees that dwell on the roof of the Notre Dame cathedral managed to survive Monday's fire that destroyed the building's roof, spire, and clock. Instead, the bees became "drunk" from the fumes and simply fell asleep instead of dying.

This made beekeeper Nicolas Geant feel "relieved", as he hadn't expected the bees to survive.

"It's a big day. I am so relieved. I saw satellite photos that showed the three hives didn't burn", Sky News cited the man as saying.

READ MORE: UnBEElievable: Swarm of Honey Bees Boast Amazing Defence Technique

The cathedral beekeeper's remarks come after a massive fire broke out at Notre Dame late on Monday evening — this led to the collapse of the cathedral's spire and two-thirds of its roof. The blaze was only fully put out on Tuesday morning.