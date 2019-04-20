Jesus' Purported Crown Presented to Worshippers in Paris

The Crown of Thorns artifact was displayed to parishioners at a special Good Friday service in Paris. The relic was rescued from the horrendous conflagration that engulfed the Notre Dame de Paris earlier this week.

The evening ceremony that was supposed to take place iat Notre Dame was moved to the nearby church of Saint-Sulpice.

Catholics believe the crown made of thorns wrapped into a wreath and tied with gold filament was placed on Jesus Christ's head at his crucifixion. Parts of the crown of thorns are also located in other places.

The veneration of the crown was part of church services in a lead-up to Easter celebrations.

A massive blaze broke out at the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday evening, resulting in the collapse of the building's spire and two-thirds of its roof. Firefighters, however, managed to extinguish the blaze by Tuesday morning, saving the historic building and the relics it housed, including the sacred crown locked inside a safe along with the tabernacle containing the Eucharist.