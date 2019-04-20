Pope Francis Leads Way of Cross Procession in Rome on Good Friday

By participating in the procession, which is also referred to as the Via Crucis, Catholics commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Chris on Calvary.
This year’s Way of the Cross is dedicated to ordeals suffered by migrants and modern slavery.
Eugenia Bonetti, the president of the Slaves No More association, fighting against human trafficking, prepared her reflections for this year’s ceremony.
READ MORE: Pope Francis Thanks Notre Dame Firefighters on Behalf of Catholic Church
Texts, read out during each of the stops as part of Friday’s procession were dedicated to "reception centers resembling camps," "vessels not allowed to dock," and other ordeals suffered by migrants.
At the end of the procession, Pope Francis made his prayer, in which he recalled "all crosses of the world" referring to various forms of pain and injustice suffered by people today.
All comments
Show new comments (0)