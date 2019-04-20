Pope Francis Leads Way of Cross Procession in Rome on Good Friday

ROME (Sputnik) – Pope Francis led the traditional Way of the Cross procession at the Colosseum in Rome to mark the Good Friday ahead of Catholic Easter.

By participating in the procession, which is also referred to as the Via Crucis, Catholics commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Chris on Calvary.

This year’s Way of the Cross is dedicated to ordeals suffered by migrants and modern slavery.

Eugenia Bonetti, the president of the Slaves No More association, fighting against human trafficking, prepared her reflections for this year’s ceremony.

The participants of the procession make 14 stops around the Colosseum. The same number of stops Jesus Christ is known to have made on his way to Calvary.

Texts, read out during each of the stops as part of Friday’s procession were dedicated to "reception centers resembling camps," "vessels not allowed to dock," and other ordeals suffered by migrants.

At the end of the procession, Pope Francis made his prayer, in which he recalled "all crosses of the world" referring to various forms of pain and injustice suffered by people today.