UK Police Say Arrested 106 People Amid Environmentalist Protests in London

LONDON (Sputnik) - London's Metropolitan Police Service said it arrested 106 people on Friday amid large-scale Extinction Rebellion environmentalist protests, which have been disrupting the UK capital for five days in a row.

"So far today we have made 106 arrests. This brings the total to 682. The serious disruption the demonstrations are causing to people in London and beyond is unacceptable and we completely understand the concern it is causing to those who are disrupted by it," the police wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Environmental activists have been carrying out the so-called disruption campaign across London, blocking traffic in various parts of the city, since Monday.

The demonstrators are calling on politicians to take action on climate change.

UK media note that the number of protesters is expected to grow over the weekend due to the Easter holiday in the United Kingdom.