Register
22:25 GMT +319 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dibates of Ukrainian presidential candidates.

    Ukrainian Presidential Candidates Hold Debate Prior to Runoff

    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian presidential candidate Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Friday he was a judgment against current head of state Petro Poroshenko.

    "I am not your opponent, I am your verdict," Zelenskiy said during debates with Poroshenko at Kiev's Olimpiysky stadium.

    Zelenskiy said Friday he would do everything possible to end the "war" in Donbas.

    “And about the war: we will do everything to end it,” Zelenskiy said during debates with his opponent, current president Petr Poroshenko.

    Comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy
    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Putin Open to Provocation-Free Dialogue With Ukraine's Zelenskiy - Kremlin
    Zelenskiy further noted that Ukraine "is heading to Europe," and vowed to defend the European choice of Ukrainians in the event of his victory in the second round of presidential elections.

    "Ukraine has chosen the path to Europe — and this is the most important thing. Ukraine paid a high price during Maidan… Ukraine is going to Europe, and I, if people decide so, will defend the European choice of Ukraine," Zelenskiy said during debates with his opponent, incumbent leader Petro Poroshenko at Kiev's Olimpiyskiy stadium.

    The presidential candidate also jumped at the chance to play the Russian card, saying that he had never talked to Russian President Vladimir Putin, unlike his opponent in the presidential race, incumbent Ukrainian head of state Petro Poroshenko.

    "I have never talked to Putin in my life, while I know how many times you have had phone conversations with Putin," Zelenskiy told Poroshenko at their debate in Kiev, held ahead of their upcoming runoff.

    Zelensky added that he had not visited Russia since 2014.

    READ MORE: DPR Official Doubts Minsk Talks Will Progress If Zelenskiy is Ukraine President

    Poroshenko, in his turn, said that he would accept any choice of the Ukrainian people after the second round of presidential elections.

    "Dear Ukrainian people, I can stress that I will accept any choice of the Ukrainian people on [April] 21 and [on April] 22 life will continue, and on [April] 22 we must unite to protect the state together. The main thing is not to lose the country," Poroshenko said.

    The first round of the Ukrainian presidential election was held on March 31 and resulted in none of the candidates gaining the majority needed to win the race. The runoff is scheduled for Sunday.

    Related:

    Ukraine to Hold Referendum to Join EU After Applying for Membership - President
    UK Police Open Fire at Car That Rammed Ukrainian Ambassador's Vehicle in London
    DoJ: Ex-Obama Counsel Indicted for Lying About Activities on Behalf of Ukraine
    Tags:
    presidential election, debates, Volodymyr Zelensky, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 13 April - 19 April
    This Week in Pictures: 13 April - 19 April
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse