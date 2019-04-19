Register
14:46 GMT +319 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this image made available on Tuesday April 16, 2019 flames and smoke rise from the blaze after the spire toppled over on Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Monday, April 15, 2019

    Christian Pastor Points to BIBLICAL PROPHECIES in Notre Dame Blaze Aftermath

    © AP Photo / Thierry Mallet
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Fire Breaks Out at Iconic Notre Dame in Paris: Cathedral Partially Destroyed (57)
    0 01

    The fire that ravaged the iconic Parisian cathedral broke out on 15 April, devastating the famous landmark; an electrical short-circuit was later named by French authorities as the most likely cause of this tragedy.

    As people in France and all over the world take stock of the terrible fire that ravaged the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris this week, a preacher from Australia has urged the faithful to look at certain passages in the Bible which may take on a whole different meaning in light of the recent events.

    In a video he recently uploaded on YouTube, Pastor Steve Cioccolant of the Discover Ministries compared the Parisian tragedy to "waking up to 9/11 but this is for France", and then turned the audience’s attention to the parts of the scripture reminding him of this event.

    "They’re saying that ‘our city’s on fire, Paris is on fire, our county is collapsing’, which I think is quite prophetic the way that people are responding", said Cioccolant, then proceeding to quote a passage from the Gospel of Mark containing Jesus’ predictions about the destruction of the Temple of Jerusalem.

    He also recited the 19th chapter of the Gospel of Luke, which mentions the prophesized collapse of the Second Temple, and noted that people should keep an eye on the cathedral's reconstruction process.

    "We should be now watching how this priceless cathedral gets restored. Is somebody going to propose that, well, ‘we’re secular, we’re humanist, we’re atheist now and we should erect something that is more fitting for France?’" Ciocolant remarked. "In any case, it is a sad day, say day for France".

    Also, this week, a French-born rabbi from a West Bank settlement said the blaze that engulfed the cathedral might be a punishment from God as "the first big Talmud burning was in Paris, there in the plaza of the Notre Dame Cathedral".

    READ MORE: Oy Vey! Rabbi Reportedly Claims Notre Dame Fire May Be DIVINE PUNISHMENT

    The devastating fire broke out at the Notre Dame de Paris on Monday, 15 April, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and two-thirds of its roof.

    The flames were fully extinguished by the next morning, and the authorities have since determined that the most likely cause of the blaze was an electrical short-circuit.

    Topic:
    Fire Breaks Out at Iconic Notre Dame in Paris: Cathedral Partially Destroyed (57)

    Related:

    'Wait for the Next': Jihadists Reportedly Gloat Over Notre Dame Blaze
    Assassin's Creed Game Featuring Notre Dame Cathedral Made Available for Free
    Researcher Claims Argentinian Prophet ‘Predicted Notre Dame Fire’ Decades Ago
    Tags:
    preacher, prophecy, Bible, fire, Notre Dame de Paris, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Troitsky Monastery on Fire
    Paradise and Inferno: Holy Places All Over the World That Were Tested by Fire
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse