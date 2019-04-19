Woman Killed in 'Terrorist Incident' Amid Violence in Northern Ireland's Derry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One woman was killed after shots were fired and petrol bombs were thrown in the city of Derry in Northern Ireland, the local police have said, adding they are treating the shooting as a "terrorist incident."

"Police are appealing for calm after a number of shots have been fired and petrol bombs thrown in the Creggan area of Derry… Following shots being fired tonight in Creggan, a 29 year old woman has been killed. We are treating this as a terrorist incident and we have launched a murder enquiry," the police wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.

ACC Mark Hamilton said: “Sadly I can confirm that following shots being fired tonight in Creggan, a 29 year old woman has been killed. We are treating this as a terrorist incident and we have launched a murder enquiry.” — PSNI DC&S District (@PSNIDCSDistrict) April 18, 2019

Meanwhile, media reported about violent riots in the area.

Local media reports and footage published on social media have shown police vehicles being attacked by masked rioters and hijacked cars being set on fire in the middle of the road.

Belfast Telegraph noted that the violence erupted amid police searches in Creggan.