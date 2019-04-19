Greek Anarchists Take Responsibility for Russian Consulate Attack in Athens

In the statement, the group, which calls itself 'FAI/ IRF Conspiracy for Revenge. Mikhail Zhlobitsky' stresses that it "takes responsibility" for attacking the Russian consulate "with a grenade March 22."
READ MORE: Hand Grenade Thrown at Security Post of Russian Consulate in Athens — Embassy
The Greek Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and promised to take all necessary steps to investigate it and bring those responsible to justice. It added that the attack would not affect the relations between the states.
All comments
Show new comments (0)