Greek Anarchists Take Responsibility for Russian Consulate Attack in Athens

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Greek anarchist group has taken responsibility for attacking the Russian consulate in Athens back in March, according to a statement released on the group's website.

In the statement, the group, which calls itself 'FAI/ IRF Conspiracy for Revenge. Mikhail Zhlobitsky' stresses that it "takes responsibility" for attacking the Russian consulate "with a grenade March 22."

Back then, two unidentified persons on a motorbike threw explosives into a guard booth outside the consular office of the Russian embassy, causing slight damage. No one was hurt.

The Greek Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and promised to take all necessary steps to investigate it and bring those responsible to justice. It added that the attack would not affect the relations between the states.