Register
20:52 GMT +318 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Police is seen as climate change activists demonstrate during the Extinction Rebellion protest, at Canary Wharf DLR station in London, Britain April 17, 2019.

    UK Environmental Activists Threaten to Block London’s Heathrow Airport – Reports

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    LONDON (Sputnik) – Environmental activists, who have been protesting in the UK capital since Monday, expressed on Thursday plans to block London’s Heathrow Airport, the Independent media outlet reported.

    “Many of you have expressed a desire to disrupt Heathrow – and so we wanted to share this action with you … For the Bank Holiday, we are halting swarming disruption and turning our focus onto the aviation industry. We want you to join us … It is not our intention to cause further separation. However, the aviation industry needs to be targeted and we are all aware of the deep, structural change that needs to come,” a message leaked from the WhatsApp group for protesters said, as quoted by the local media said.

    A Heathrow spokesperson also said that the administration was working with the authorities to address the threat.

    “We are working with the authorities to address any threat of protests which could disrupt the airport … While we respect the right to peaceful protest and agree with the need to act on climate change, we don’t agree that passengers should have their well-earned Easter break holiday plans with family and friends disrupted,” the spokesperson said, as quoted by Independent.

    READ MORE: Number of Arrests in London's Climate 'Rebellion' Rally Surpasses 400 — Police

    Demonstrators on Westminster Bridge in London, Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, for a protest group called 'Extinction Rebellion' to raise awareness of the dangers posed by climate change. Hundreds of protesters turned out in central London and blocked off the capital’s main bridges to demand the government take climate change seriously
    © AP Photo / John Stillwell
    Climate Activists Block Central London in ‘Rebellion’ Protests - Organizers
    This comes after on Thursday, the police informed about over 420 arrests. The activists have been mainly arrested on suspicion of blocking traffic on London's key highways during rush hours and property damage, including the one done to the Royal Dutch Shell's headquarters building.

    Since Monday, London has been gripped by climate change rallies organized by the environmental organization Extinction Rebellion. The protesters plan to continue their action round the clock for the next two weeks, demanding that the government address what they describe as an "ecological emergency."

    Related:

    Drone Sighted at Heathrow Airport, All Flights Grounded Indefinitely - Reports
    'Lie in Front of Heathrow Bulldozers' or 'Lie About' It: Boris's No-Show Slammed
    Japan Airlines Pilot Arrested at Heathrow Airport for Being Drunk - Reports
    Tags:
    environmental activism, Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Troitsky Monastery on Fire
    Paradise and Inferno: Holy Places All Over the World That Were Tested by Fire
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse