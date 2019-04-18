Number of Arrests in London's Climate 'Rebellion' Rally Surpasses 400 – Police

"Arrest update: As of 0930 this morning, 428 arrests have been made in relation to #ExtinctionRebellion London," the police wrote on Twitter.
On Wednesday, the police informed about over 300 arrests. The activists have been mainly arrested on suspicion of blocking traffic on London’s key highways during rush hours and property damage, including the one done to the Royal Dutch Shell’s headquarters building.
The police, meanwhile, keeps urging the demonstrators to restrict their actions to the Marble Arch only to prevent further disruption as protesters take over the busiest spots in the UK capital.
