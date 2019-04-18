Number of Arrests in London's Climate 'Rebellion' Rally Surpasses 400 – Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of protesters arrested by the UK Metropolitan Police in the ongoing environmental rally in central London has climbed to 428, the police said on Thursday.

"Arrest update: As of 0930 this morning, 428 arrests have been made in relation to #ExtinctionRebellion London," the police wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the police informed about over 300 arrests. The activists have been mainly arrested on suspicion of blocking traffic on London’s key highways during rush hours and property damage, including the one done to the Royal Dutch Shell’s headquarters building.

© AP Photo / John Stillwell Climate Activists Block Central London in ‘Rebellion’ Protests - Organizers

Since Monday, London has been gripped by climate change rallies organized by environmental organization Extinction Rebellion. The protesters plan to continue their action round the clock for the next two weeks, demanding that the government address what they describe as an "ecological emergency."

The police, meanwhile, keeps urging the demonstrators to restrict their actions to the Marble Arch only to prevent further disruption as protesters take over the busiest spots in the UK capital.