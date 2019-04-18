Register
13:07 GMT +318 April 2019
    Nigel Farage speaks at the launch of the newly created 'Brexit Party' campaign for the European elections, in Coventry, Britain April 12, 2019

    Ex-UKIP Leader's Brexit Party Leading in Polls Ahead of EU Parliament Elections

    © REUTERS / Eddie Keogh
    Europe
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The recently created UK Brexit Party of Nigel Farage, the former longtime leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and an ardent supporter of London's withdrawal from the European Union, maintains the lead in polls ahead of the upcoming elections to the European Parliament.

    The most recent poll by YouGov, commissioned by The Times newspaper, put the Brexit Party on the first place with 23 percent, while the opposition Labour Party received 22 percent, and the ruling Conservative Party secured 17 percent. Many former supporters of the UKIP have now turned to the Brexit Party, the news outlet suggested, since UKIP currently ranks seventh with 6 percent of supporters.

    READ MORE: #BREXIT: 'I Hope UK Leaves Without a Deal' — UKIP Founder

    "They've got very good branding. It does what it says on the tin. If you want to say ‘I support Brexit’ you've got a party there that is called the Brexit Party," Anthony Wells, YouGov's director for political research, said, as quoted by The Times.

    Brexit
    CC0
    No Deal Will Be No Problem Whatsoever – UKIP Member on How UK Should Leave EU
    In a previous YouGov poll for The Times, which was conducted on Monday and Tuesday, the Brexit Party had 27 percent. The poll put the Labour Party on the second place with 22 percent, while the Conservative Party ranked third with 15 percent.

    The UKIP won the 2014 European Parliament elections in the country, under Farage's leadership, with 27 percent of the vote.

    Candidates from the United Kingdom will fight for 70 seats in the European Parliament on May 23-26.

    The Brexit Party was formed in January, soon after Farage left the UKIP due to disagreements over the party's approach to the divorce with the bloc, and was officially launched last week. Farage said at the launch ceremony that he aimed to win the elections to the European Parliament, scheduled for May, and to pave the way for a "democratic revolution" in the United Kingdom.

    READ MORE: Brexit Extension With UK Holding EU Elections Likely After Commons Vote — UKIP

    The United Kingdom was initially set to leave the European Union on March 29, however the government failed to secure support for its divorce agreement before the deadline, which prompted London to seek an extension to avoid a no-deal scenario.

    As a result of the European Council's special meeting, held on April 10, London received a flexible Brexit extension until October 31. The country is obliged to hold European elections in May if it does not leave by that time or withdraw without a deal on June 1.

    Brexit, poll, UK Independence Party (UKIP), Nigel Farage, United Kingdom
