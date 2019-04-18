PewDiePie SHOCKED by Notre Dame Fire, But Says He Can 'Still Laugh About it'

YouTube star Felix Kjellberg (also known online as PewDiePie) commented on the Notre Dame fire in an episode of 'Meme Review' on 17 April, admitting that he was "shocked" by the tragedy.
"First of all, I don't find anything funny about a historical monument burning down," PewDiePie said. "My first reaction was shock, and I'm deeply saddened about this beautiful architecture getting destroyed."
Also the YouTube star asked fans to stop making memes of the tragedy, calling the video "Don't meme Notre Dame".
READ MORE: Hungary Blames France's 'Apocalyptic Loss of Values' for Notre Dame Fire
However, Felix added that some humour is possible.
"You can still be sad about something and still laugh about it," PewDiePie said. "That's fine, in my opinion. So why don't we just go through the memes?"
As of Wednesday, the amount of donations pledged for restoring the iconic Notre Dame cathedral, which was severely ravaged by the blaze earlier in the week, has reached about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).
All comments
Show new comments (0)