PewDiePie SHOCKED by Notre Dame Fire, But Says He Can 'Still Laugh About it'

The devastating fire broke out at Notre Dame de Paris on 15 April, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and two-thirds of its roof. President Emmanuel Macron has described the inferno as a "terrible tragedy" and promised to rebuild the 850-year-old cathedral within five years.

YouTube star Felix Kjellberg (also known online as PewDiePie) commented on the Notre Dame fire in an episode of 'Meme Review' on 17 April, admitting that he was "shocked" by the tragedy.

"First of all, I don't find anything funny about a historical monument burning down," PewDiePie said. "My first reaction was shock, and I'm deeply saddened about this beautiful architecture getting destroyed."

Also the YouTube star asked fans to stop making memes of the tragedy, calling the video "Don't meme Notre Dame".

However, Felix added that some humour is possible.

"You can still be sad about something and still laugh about it," PewDiePie said. "That's fine, in my opinion. So why don't we just go through the memes?"

As of Wednesday, the amount of donations pledged for restoring the iconic Notre Dame cathedral, which was severely ravaged by the blaze earlier in the week, has reached about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).