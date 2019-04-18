PICTURES Show Second Wildfire Hitting UK’s Bodmin Moor in One Week

Flames were spotted at around 1am Thursday morning on Bodmin Moor, Cornwall, near the A30 near Temple and Bolventor.

The flames were first spotted by the Road Policing Alliance which covers Devon, Cornwall and Dorset. The reports, which are yet to be confirmed, say there are three separate wildfires, which, however, could merge together and that the flames could drive towards the road if the wind changes direction.

READ MORE: Raging Wildfire Prompts Complete Evacuation of Malibu City in California

Fires reported on Bodmin Moor near Temple and Bolventor please take extra care on the A30. Smoke currently not effecting carriageway however wind direction shift may soon change that. Fire service in attendance pic.twitter.com/tv9c8IOWZp — Alliance RPT 📱+🚗=❌ (@RoadPolAlliance) April 18, 2019

Olivia Tomlin, who is a local resident and lives in nearby Launceston, tweeted: "Another huge gorse fire up on Bodmin Moor.”

This is the second wildfire in less in a week in in Cornwall. Earlier on Sunday fire crews from Bodmin and Launceston were mobilized to fight a large blaze which was seen from more than 10 miles away and engulfed a mile of moorland.