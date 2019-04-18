Macron Appoints Special Representative on Notre Dame Restoration

PARIS (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed a special representative, who will be engaged in the reconstruction of the burnt-down Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, Macron's office said Wednesday.

“After the fire at Notre-Dame-de-Paris, the President of the Republic took a number of decisions. He asked the government to take as soon as possible all measures to ensure national participation and carry out work to restore the cathedral,” the office said in a statement.

"He [Macron] appointed [former chief of the defence staff] Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin as his special representative responsible for the reconstruction of Notre-Dame-de-Paris. The general will begin his work from tomorrow," according to the statement.

Previously, French President Emmanuel Macron has described the fire as a "terrible tragedy" and promised to rebuild the 850-year-old cathedral within five years.