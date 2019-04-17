At Least 28 Dead After Tourist Bus Crashes in Portugal's Madeira - Reports

According to the Lusa news agency, a tourist bus crashed on the Portuguese island of Madeira.

The agency reported that many people have been injured and there's a number of fatalities, while several ambulances are currently on the scene.

"There are fatalities but information on the number of victims is still not certain," Lusa quoted local mayor Filipe Sousa as saying.

Later, Lusa news agency and other media reported, quoting a local politician that twenty-eight people died the accident. According to the Diario de Noticias newspaper, the list of the victims includes 11 men and 17 women. The driver and the guide, both Portuguese citizens, were reportedly injured in the accident.

NUEVO: Grave accidente de autobús en Caniço, Madeira, provoca muchos muertos, según puede confirmar en estos momentos '6W' pic.twitter.com/X8pQG8vR55 — 6W (@6W_es) 17 апреля 2019 г.

The incident occurred in the Santa Cruz district at about 6:30 p.m. local times (17:30 GMT). Causes of the incident remain unknown. According to several media reports, the majority of victims in the accident were Germans.