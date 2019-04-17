At Least 3 People Injured as US Military Truck Catches Fire in Poland – Reports

WARSAW (Sputnik) – At least three people were wounded when a US military truck caught fire in Poland’s southwestern Province of Lower Silesia, the RMF FM radio station reported Wednesday.

The vehicle was moving in a convoy, according to the radio station. A military fire brigade is working on the site.

The United States has around 4,000 troops in Poland.

Trump May Announce Larger US Military Presence in Poland During Visit - Reports

At a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in September, US President Donald Trump said that the United States was considering establishing a base in Poland. Trump also stated that Warsaw agreed to pay more than $2 billion toward the cost of the base. The Polish president, in turn, suggested that the base be called Fort Trump.

US Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher said in February that Washington could increase its military presence in Poland by hundreds of troops.