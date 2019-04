A massive fire broke out at the Notre Dame on Monday evening, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and two-thirds of its roof. The cause of the Paris blaze remains unclear but it has been speculated that it might have been linked to renovation work.

The bells of all churches and cathedrals in France are tolling on Wednesday to pay tribute to the Notre Dame, after it suffered significant damage in Monday's inferno.

The blaze was only fully extinguished by Tuesday morning. French President Emmanuel Macron has described the incident as a "terrible tragedy" and promised to rebuild the 850-year-old cathedral.

