Register
16:57 GMT +317 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Irish Republic Army (IRA) mural on a wall in west Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2006.

    Cash For Chaos: Is Hole-in-the-Wall ATM Gang Raising Money for New IRA Conflict?

    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    A string of robberies have taken place on both sides of the Irish border with cash machines being literally torn out of the wall using stolen diggers.

    Police in Northern Ireland are investigating the latest raid — in the early hours of Tuesday 16 April — in Bushmills, a small town in County Antrim which is world-famous because of its whiskey distillery.

    There has been speculation the gang is made up of dissident Irish republicans who are raising money to fund a renewed IRA campaign.

    Dissident Irish republicans are believed to see a no deal Brexit as a major opportunity to push ahead with a military campaign to achieve their ultimate political objective — a united island of Ireland.

    On 9 April a senior Provisional IRA figure told the Irish Daily Mirror the raids were part of an attempt to build up a "war chest" to purchase weapons which could be used in a renewed attack on British targets in Northern Ireland.

    The Police Service of Northern Ireland later recovered the ATM machine stolen during Tuesday's raid and subjected it to forensic examination.

    "This ATM theft was the ninth this year and I understand the concern of the public and the business community. As in all of these ATM thefts, the actions of these criminals have not only caused immediate financial harm to the business that was targeted, but they have caused devastation to the local community," said Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin.

    "I want to reassure the public that we continue to take this matter extremely seriously. I understand the fear that these attacks are causing, and the damage that is left in the wake of each theft. We are doing all we can to catch the people responsible and stop these attacks," said DCI McCubbin.

    ATMs have been ripped out of the wall of banks and petrol stations in Ballymena, Dungannon, Irvinestown, Moira, Newtownabbey and Omagh in Northern Ireland and there have also been two similar robberies in counties Cavan and Monaghan in the Republic.

    Earlier this year a series of letter bombs were sent to the University of Glasgow and three transport hubs in London.

    Responsibility was later claimed on behalf of an entity known as the Irish Republican Army (IRA),

    The original IRA — which split into the Provisional and the Official IRA — was responsible for the majority of the 3,500 fatalities caused during "The Troubles".

    Between 1969 and the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 Irish republican terrorists sought to force a united Ireland and were opposed by loyalist paramilitaries, the British Army and special forces like the SAS.

    There are fears that a no deal Brexit will require physical border checks to be resumed in Ireland, something which will enrage Catholics in particular who live along the border or have relatives on the other side of the frontier.

    Related:

    UK Police Were NOT to Blame For 1974 IRA Pub Bombings Which Killed 21 People
    IRA Claims Responsibility for Recent Bombs in London, Glasgow
    New IRA Is ‘Prime Suspect’ Behind Explosive Devices Found in London – Reports
    'New IRA' Group Claims Responsibility for Londonderry Car Bombing – Statement
    Tags:
    ATM, raids, robbery, IRA, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Attendees Participate in Largest Descent From Mountains Wearing Swimsuits During GrelkaFest
    Snow, Sun and Bikinis: When Siberia Transforms Into Northern 'Ibiza'
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse