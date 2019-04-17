Man Glues Himself to Train as Extinction Rebellion Spreads in London

"Super-glued. Do not pull me!" read the note stuck to a train window at the Docklands Light Railway station in London next to an activist who attached himself to the carriage, as serious disruption is brought to the capital due to climate demonstrations.

Two activists of the Extinction Rebellion protest — aimed to highlight the issue of climate change — stood on the top of a train at the station, holding a banner which read "Climate Emergency. Act Now."

Climate change protesters on top of DLR trains at Canary Wharf. One man glued his hand to the train #ClimateChangehttps://t.co/JtZXXkGvZ8 pic.twitter.com/hYCCGir7va — Gully Burrows (@gully_burrows) April 17, 2019​

The Metropolitan Police reported that the threshold of serious disruption has been met and imposed a condition on protesters that their activity should be limited to Marble Arch area only.

At least 168 arrests have been made on 16 April by the police, bringing the total number of arrests of the two days of protests in London to 290, according to police figures issued on Wednesday.

UPDATE: Extinction Rebellion demonstrations — further arrests & condition extention https://t.co/YZG7WZj0qV pic.twitter.com/p3RApIyYzJ — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) April 16, 2019​

