Metal Rooster With Holy Relics Perched Atop Notre Dame Spire Found in Rubble

A sculpture was found at the site of the collapse, it survived despite being a bit "dented" after the fall, Le Figaro newspaper writes.

The metal rooster in which holy relics were kept, that used to be perched atop Notre Dame’s spire has been found in the rubble, according to Le Figaro.

"Incredible! One of our @GMHistoriques members found the rooster from the top of the spire of Notre Dame in the rubble," tweeted Jacques Chanut, president of the French Building Federation.

Incroyable! Un de nos adhérents du @GMHistoriques a retrouvé dans les décombres le coq du haut de la flèche de #NotreDame Son intuition était la bonne! Merci à nos bâtisseurs passionnés du patrimoine pour leur engagement: Le savoir-faire français est là. #ReconstruireNotreDame pic.twitter.com/EG2yyj28Bm — Jacques CHANUT (@chanutj) April 16, 2019

Three relics were stored inside the rooster.

One of the artefacts stored in the rooster is what's believed to be one of the 70 thorns from Jesus Christ's crown. It was placed there, according to some sources, in 1935. However, it is still unknown whether the relics were preserved after the fall.

The devastating fire broke out at Notre Dame de Paris on Monday, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and two-thirds of its roof. Currently, law enforcement officers in France are investigating the blaze as a case of unintentional damage. According to the preliminary investigation, the fire was sparked due to negligence during restoration work.