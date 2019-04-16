VIEW Full Scope of Notre Dame DAMAGE After Fire With 360 Panoramic Image

The uploaded image allows social media users to see for themselves the actual scope of the damage the fire caused, as it shows a close-up of the site. The shocking blaze resulted in the collapse of the cathedral's spire and the destruction of its roof.

Gigarama website posted a 360 image of Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday displaying the aftermath of the horrifying fire that engulfed the iconic site a day before.

In the picture, one can see the burned out and collapsed roof of the historic sanctuary and a huge black hole in the centre, where its spire used to be.

At the same time, the 360 VISIO website posted a panoramic view of the interior of the famous cathedral before the disastrous accident, which took place on Monday and resulted in the collapse of the Notre Dame's spire and the destruction of its roof.

Reacting to the incident, French President Emmanuel Macron called it a "terrible tragedy" and vowed to rebuild the 856-year-old cathedral.