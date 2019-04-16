Skyscraper Hosting 4 Embassies Evacuated in Madrid Over Bomb Threat - Reports

Police are evacuating Spain's fourth-tallest skyscraper, The Torre Espacio, which hosts embassies of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands, due to a bomb threat, ABC reported on Tuesday.
The National Police has urged anyone who is still inside or in the vicinity of the building to follow the instructions of the security staff.
🚩ÚLTIMA HORA— Policía Nacional (@policia) 16 апреля 2019 г.
La @policia trabaja en estos momentos en Madrid en el rascacielos Torrespacio, que está siendo desalojado por motivos de seguridad.
Por favor, que cualquier persona en el interior del edificio o las inmediaciones siga las indicaciones del personal de seguridad pic.twitter.com/1MlDhkGKny
The 235 metres high Torre Espacio skyscraper, located at the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid, is a 57-storey edifice.
