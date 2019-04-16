Register
14:53 GMT +316 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Scottish Saltire (C) flies between a Union flag (L) and a European Union (EU) flag in front of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 27, 2016.

    European Elections: Conservatives Face 'Disaster', Change UK Applications Rocket

    © AFP 2019/ Oli Scarff
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Such is the deluge the party's leading inner circle of MPs are working overtime to whittle down the list to just 100, from which they'll select an final short-list.

    Over 3,000 British citizens have applied to stand as European parliament candidates for Change UK — the fledgling centrist party born out of ‘The Independent Group', it has been reported.

    The Independent Group was founded in February, and boasts 11 MPs — eight former Labour members and three former Conservatives. Vetting the backgrounds of each potential candidate is said to be paramount, due to concerns individuals with potentially controversial backgrounds could make it to the election list. The task is made all the more arduous by the party only having one full-time staff member, its active chief executive.

    Still, insiders suggest the enthusiastic response is in total contrast to the Conservatives' stumbling efforts — their campaign is likely to be allocated an absolute bare minimum of funding, as the party is holding onto its cash reserves in the event of a snap General Election. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has acknowledged the vote, due to be held 23rd May, is likely to be "disastrous" for the government — and there are suggestions the party are yet to decide whether to publish a manifesto or convene an official campaign launch.

    "We don't want to be in those polls from a political point of view but actually the bigger principle for people in Britain is that we voted to leave the EU and they want the politicians to get on with it. [If May's deal isn't passed] that would be a very serious situation — I don't pretend otherwise — but we aren't at that point," Hunt told the BBC.

    Conservative poll ratings have been in free-fall since Prime Minister Theresa May opted to delay Brexit rather than depart the EU without a deal, and her party colleagues are deeply unhappy about her decision to hold talks with Labour chiefs over a potential new Brexit deal. Some local Conservative associations have even threatened to boycott the European election campaign outright.

    Party chair Brandon Lewis is expected to sign off the party's candidate slate within the next few days. It's been suggested the Conservatives could campaign purely on the basis that only they could deliver Brexit — although this sure to be a vote loser for pro-EU elements within the party.

    Renew, a pro-EU centrist party launched in 2017, has announced that it will wind up operations in favour of supporting Change UK once the Electoral Commission had approved it as a political party.

    "Due to the Brexit threat, it is essential the pro-European vote is not split on May 23rd. This strategic move will ensure that voters are presented with a clear, pro-European choice at the ballot box. I know Renew's work at the grassroots levels can help The Independent Group's established MPs build a better political system. Renew was founded in order to change the conversation on political reform and provide millions of disenfranchised voters with a voice. We can now do that with The Independent Group, who can provide invaluable expertise and leadership at this crucial time.I hope this move will provide a platform for doing politics differently," Renew leader Annabel Mullin said.

    Related:

    Independent Group Rebrands Itself as 'Change UK', Registers for EU Elections
    EU Elections Will Define the Future of ‘Christian European Culture’ – Hungary PM
    Salvini Builds 4-Party Right-Wing Alliance Ahead of EU Parliament Elections
    UK Must Hold European Elections if it Remains in EU in May – Brexit Secretary
    Tags:
    European Parliament elections, party politics, European elections, Brexit, 2019 European Parliament Elections, Brexit, Change UK, Independent Group, Conservative Party, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fire Destroys Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Fire Devastates France's Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse