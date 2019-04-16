Macron Suspends Party's EU Election Campaign After Notre Dame Fire - Candidate

"We are experiencing a moment of profound sadness. List Renaissance is naturally joining this moment of national unity. We are suspending the campaign until further notice," Nathalie Loiseau, a candidate on the electoral list Renaissance said on Twitter.
The French heritage foundation has launched a fundraising campaign, while a number of foreign officials have offered condolences and support to France. People in Moscow and Washington have brought flowers to the French embassies in their respective cities.
The European elections will take place on 23-26 May.
