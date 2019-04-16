French Prosecution: No Evidence of Arson in Notre Dame Cathedral Blaze

A massive fire broke out at Notre Dame cathedral on Monday, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and the destruction of its roof structure.

Paris public prosecutor Remy Heitz said that there is no sign the fire was started on purpose, with an accident remaining the most likely cause of the Notre Dame Cathedral fire.

"We are favouring the theory of an accident," Heitz told reporters, adding that 50 people were working on a "long" and "complex" probe into what caused the fire.

Remy Heitz assured that all means would be used to ascertain the origin of the fire and confirmed that witness hearings are still in progress.

He added that the first fire alarm went off at 18:20 on Monday, followed by checks to determine if there genuinely was a fire or if it was a false alarm. A second alarm was sounded at 18:43, when a fire was discovered at the level of the frame.

