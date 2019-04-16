Staff of Belgian National Bank Evacuated After Police Discovers Suspicious Van

"I confirm this information," a police spokesperson said.
Deminers already arrived at the scene to defuse any possible explosive devices, he added.
[update] Police cordon imposed on Boulevard de Berlaimont due to suspicious vehicle outside National Bank of Belgium in Brussels #belgium #crime #terrorism #insurgency https://t.co/DtYdJpgAnF pic.twitter.com/7gjemCCsrX— Horizon Intelligence (@_hozint) 16 апреля 2019 г.
According to media reports, a security perimeter was established in the area surrounding the vehicle, and the staff of the offices in nearby buildings were also evacuated.
