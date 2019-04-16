EU's Juncker on Brexit: 'We'll Never Kick Out a Member State'

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said in a letter to civil servants that preparations for a no-deal outcome should continue despite a new Brexit deadline extension.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that they were ready for a no-deal Brexit but had nothing to gain from it.

He added that the EU would never kick out a member state.

According to him, the EU27 should nevertheless have the right to meet without the UK while the UK remains a member state.

As a result of the European Council emergency meeting, which took place on 10 April, London was given a flexible Brexit extension until 31 October. The UK was obliged to hold EU elections in May if it does not leave by that time, or withdraw without a deal on 1 June.

Originally, the United Kingdom was supposed to have left the bloc on March 29, however, the May government failed to secure support for its divorce agreement before the deadline.

