Register
08:58 GMT +316 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said.

    'Sad Day for Europe': Politicians, Twitterians Pray for Notre Dame After Fire

    © AFP 2019 / FRANCOIS GUILLOT
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The fire in the iconic Paris cathedral was sparked Monday evening. The spire collapsed and the beams of its roof were engulfed in flames. According to French media reports, the blaze may have been ignited during restoration work.

    World leaders and millions of people from around the globe are mourning the damage wrought by the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral and have expressed solidarity with the French people in the wake of the blaze.

    EU Council President Donald Tusk expressed his condolences after the fire broke at the cathedral.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also joined in the condolences.

    However, some contend that the restoration of the building could take years — the fire damaged parts of the building constructed in the 19th and 13th century.

    Former US President Barack Obama said that Notre Dame was one of the world's great treasures.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May also supported the Parisians.

    Parisians and tourists alike remained, aghast, in the area of Cite Island, where the cathedral is located. Many of them cried and prayed for the salvation of the symbol of Paris.

    TWEET: These moments remind us that our historic buildings are fragile and precious. With all my heart the @PompiersParis who do a great job to save #OurDame

    TWEET: A sad day for Europe… The Notre Dame de Paris in flames… # NotreDame #notredamedeParis

    The social networks have launched the hashtag #prayfornotredame.

    TWEET: I can not believe it. The cathedral, which was under construction for almost 200 years, burned, the roof collapsed, the clock collapsed, and the spire of the tower collapsed. Now in the future history textbooks will shine the date "April 15, 2019", meaning a terrible fire and at the same time the death of the Notre Dame de Paris. #NotreDame

    Users from all over the world post photos of the cathedral and also publish their stories and memories related to the "heart of Paris".

    Related:

    Twitter Outraged at Trump Advice on How to Put Out Notre Dame Cathedral Fire
    Blaze Erupts at Jerusalem’s Historic al-Aqsa Mosque as Notre Dame Burns (VIDEO)
    Notre Dame’s Interior Ravaged by Flames But Cross Remains Intact (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    social media reactions, fire, Notre Dame de Paris, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Displays Swimwear on the Catwalk During Lingerie Fashion Week
    Russia's Seductive Angels: Take a Peek at Lingerie Fashion Week in Moscow
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse