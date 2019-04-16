'Sad Day for Europe': Politicians, Twitterians Pray for Notre Dame After Fire

The fire in the iconic Paris cathedral was sparked Monday evening. The spire collapsed and the beams of its roof were engulfed in flames. According to French media reports, the blaze may have been ignited during restoration work.

World leaders and millions of people from around the globe are mourning the damage wrought by the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral and have expressed solidarity with the French people in the wake of the blaze.

EU Council President Donald Tusk expressed his condolences after the fire broke at the cathedral.

Notre-Dame de Paris est Notre-Dame de toute l’Europe. We are all with Paris today. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) April 15, 2019

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also joined in the condolences.

Saddened that Notre Dame—that iconic monument dedicated to the worship of our one God & that brought all of us closer through Hugo's literary masterpiece—is partially destroyed after standing through wars & revolution for 800 yrs. Our thoughts are w/ the French & all Catholics. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 16, 2019

However, some contend that the restoration of the building could take years — the fire damaged parts of the building constructed in the 19th and 13th century.

Mourning with the people of Paris. The world has lost an irreplaceable treasure today. 💔#NotreDame https://t.co/luMtI1NsGE — Carol Secord (@secord_carol) April 15, 2019

Former US President Barack Obama said that Notre Dame was one of the world's great treasures.

Notre Dame is one of the world’s great treasures, and we’re thinking of the people of France in your time of grief. It’s in our nature to mourn when we see history lost – but it’s also in our nature to rebuild for tomorrow, as strong as we can. pic.twitter.com/SpMEvv1BzB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 15, 2019

UK Prime Minister Theresa May also supported the Parisians.

My thoughts are with the people of France tonight and with the emergency services who are fighting the terrible blaze at Notre-Dame cathedral. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) April 15, 2019

Parisians and tourists alike remained, aghast, in the area of Cite Island, where the cathedral is located. Many of them cried and prayed for the salvation of the symbol of Paris.

Ces moments qui nous rappellent que nos bâtiments historiques sont fragiles et précieux. De tout cœur avec les @PompiersParis qui font un travail formidable pour sauver #NotreDame ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BWxBY20KVi — Esther Armaignac (@EArmaignac) April 15, 2019

Un día triste para Europa…

La Notre Dame de París en llamas…#NotreDame #notredamedeParis pic.twitter.com/zbCWxlEU7i — ᴱᴰᵁᴬᴿᴰᴼ ᴱᴸᵁᴬ 🇪🇸 (@eelua) April 15, 2019

one of the most beautiful landmarks in the world is lost



The church is born again from the ashes, it is rebuilt in remembrance

🤝❤️🇫🇷



#NotreDame #france pic.twitter.com/4zCmjwujGO — Rene Reissig (@ReneReissig) April 15, 2019

The social networks have launched the hashtag #prayfornotredame.

Не могу поверить. Собор, который строился почти 200 лет — сгорел, обрушилась кровля, часы, рухнул шпиль башни. Теперь в учебниках истории будущего будет сиять дата «15 апреля 2019», означающая страшный пожар и вместе с тем гибель Собора Парижской Богоматери. #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/dhmLKrBPh6 — aneleccor (@Aneleccor) April 15, 2019

Users from all over the world post photos of the cathedral and also publish their stories and memories related to the "heart of Paris".