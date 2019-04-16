WATCH Emmanuel Macron Enter Notre Dame Cathedral as it Burned

A massive fire broke out at Notre Dame in Paris on Monday, causing the collapse of the cathedral's spire and the destruction of its roof. Speaking from the scene, French President Emmanuel Macron described the incident as a "terrible tragedy" and promised to rebuild the iconic 850-year-old Gothic landmark.

French President Emmanuel Macron entered Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral while it was still burning; sparks are seen pouring from the ceiling. The online broadcast was made by the French newspaper Le Figaro.

"Macron was able to briefly go inside the cathedral. He has already left," the video's caption read.

In the photographs published by the newspaper, Macron stands in the dark inside the cathedral and shakes hands with a fireman.