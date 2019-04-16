Nord Stream 2 Route Under 3rd Danish Request Exceeds Original by 15 Miles

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The length of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline route in Danish waters under the third construction permit application in Denmark exceeds the original route by 25 kilometres (15.5 miles), Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project, told Sputnik on Monday.

Nord Stream 2 AG filed a request for another permit from Denmark earlier in the day — this time for construction of the pipeline along the third route, which runs in the exclusive economic zone of the country south of Bornholm Island.

According to the company, the length of the original route is 139 kilometres while the length of the route under the 3rd application could be up to 164 km.

Meanwhile, public consultations on this application, which Denmark intends to initiate in the near future, may require the participation of several neighbouring countries, including Poland, a company official said.