Nord Stream 2 Route Under 3rd Danish Request Exceeds Original by 15 Miles

Nord Stream 2 AG filed a request for another permit from Denmark earlier in the day — this time for construction of the pipeline along the third route, which runs in the exclusive economic zone of the country south of Bornholm Island.
Meanwhile, public consultations on this application, which Denmark intends to initiate in the near future, may require the participation of several neighbouring countries, including Poland, a company official said.
