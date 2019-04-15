WATCH Heartbreaking Moment When Notre Dame's Spire Collapses

Social media users have posted a series of videos showing the moment the Notre Dame de Paris' famous 300 foot spire collapsed as the fire continued to burn out of control.
The moment #NotreDame’s spire fell pic.twitter.com/XUcr6Iob0b— Patrick Galey (@patrickgaley) April 15, 2019
The moment the spire collapsed at #NotreDame. #Paris pic.twitter.com/hlKi0KpIpB— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) April 15, 2019
BREAKING NEWS! 🚨— . (@tnlcfund) April 15, 2019
THE SPIRE ON THE #NOTREDAME IT IS MOMENTS AWAY FROM COLLAPSING!!
HEARTBREAKING. pic.twitter.com/7NAdzLNwyh
Local media have reported that the fire has destroyed the entire roof, with the clock tower also on fire and at risk of collapse.
Police are treating the fire as an accident, with renovations taking place in the UNESCO World Heritage site before the fire began.
