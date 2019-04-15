WATCH Heartbreaking Moment When Notre Dame's Spire Collapses

The priceless 7th century Paris landmark went up in flames on Monday afternoon, with firefighters seemingly unable to prevent the fire from spreading.

Social media users have posted a series of videos showing the moment the Notre Dame de Paris' famous 300 foot spire collapsed as the fire continued to burn out of control.

Local media have reported that the fire has destroyed the entire roof, with the clock tower also on fire and at risk of collapse.

Police are treating the fire as an accident, with renovations taking place in the UNESCO World Heritage site before the fire began.



