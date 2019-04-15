Register
17:24 GMT +315 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Barack Obama and his wife first lady Michelle Obama are greeted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip after landing by helicopter at Windsor Castle for a private lunch in Windsor, England, Friday, April, 22, 2016

    Michelle Obama REVEALS How UK Queen Reacted to Ex-FLOTUS Breaking Royal Protocol

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    Commenting on her conduct during a previous meeting with the monarch, Michelle Obama argued that it was “the human thing to do”.

    Confronted with questions about her previous meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama offered what the Daily Express described as a "provocative reply" when asked if she would’ve done things differently – a reference to her allegedly breaking protocol by putting her arm around Her Majesty.

    Roseanne explains the Valerie Jarrett tweet
    © Photo: YouTube/Roseanne Barr
    'Dripping Piece of S***': Twitter Fumes as Roseanne Barr Blames Michelle Obama for Her Sack
    According to the newspaper, the former FLOTUS explained that while there are people who handle protocol for the world leaders, "usually the people they're representing don't want all that protocol".

    "So you wonder well who are you doing this for because they don't want it, we don't want it. But it's just the way things are. So I don't know that I could have done anything differently because it was a natural human reaction", she said.

    The former first lady also remarked that her conduct back then “was absolutely the right thing to do, because it was the human thing to do”.

    READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth to Host US President Donald Trump — Report

    The newspaper noted that Her Majesty apparently isn’t “one for royal protocol either”, referring to an episode featured in Michelle Obama’s new autobiography.

    "We were briefed on the protocol ahead of time: We’d greet the Royals formally before getting into their vehicle to make the short drive. I’d sit in the front next to ninety-four-year-old Prince Philip, who would drive, and Barack would sit next to the Queen in the back seat", the ex-FLOTUS wrote.

    However, upon their arrival to the palace grounds the Queen "abruptly threw a wrench into everything" by inviting Michelle to join her in the back seat of a Range Rover instead.

    "I froze, trying to remember if anyone had prepared me for this scenario, whether it was more polite to go along with it or to insist that Barack take his proper seat by her side. The Queen immediately picked up on my hesitations and was having none of it. ‘Did they give you some rule about this?’ she said, dismissing all the fuss with a wave of her hand", Michelle stated.

    Related:

    ‘Bye, Felicia’: Did Michelle Obama Just Mock US First Lady Melania Trump on TV?
    Michelle Obama Freaks Public Out as She Swears on New York Show
    Tags:
    protocol, meeting, opinion, Queen Elizabeth II, Michelle Obama, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Model Displays Swimwear on the Catwalk During Lingerie Fashion Week
    Russia's Seductive Angels: Take a Peek at Lingerie Fashion Week in Moscow
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    Assange Arrest: The Aftermath
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse