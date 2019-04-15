Nord Stream 2 AG Requests Permit From Denmark for Third Option of Pipeline Route

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nord Stream 2 AG, the project company for the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, requested another permit from Denmark — this time for construction of the pipeline along the third route, which runs in the exclusive economic zone of the country south of Bornholm Island, the company said in a statement.

"Today, more than two years after submitting its first application for a route through Danish waters, Nord Stream 2 AG has submitted a third application. The third application, together with the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), covers a route in the Danish exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the waters south of Bornholm," the company said.

According to Nord Stream 2 AG, "asking for a third route option to be developed, despite two fully processed, ready-to-be-permitted applications on the table" can be seen as nothing but Copenhagen’s "deliberate attempt to delay the project’s completion."

The company stressed that Denmark’s actions "not only undermine fundamental Danish constitutional and European law principles of legitimate expectations and legal certainty but also hinder freedom of laying the submarine pipes in exclusive economic zones" under the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

At the end of March, Denmark itself offered Nord Stream 2 AG to consider this option of the gas pipeline route, in addition to two others, for the construction of which the company had already applied.

Amendments to the EU Gas Directive

Meanwhile, Nord Stream 2 AG representative has spoken about the EU Council amendments to the EU Gas Directive, confirming that it was aware that the EU Council had passed them earlier in the day. The company's spokesperson has pledged to give its assessment to the legislation once it is officially in force.

"We have taken notice of the formal approval the EU Council gave today to the amendments to the EU Gas Directive, previously adopted [by the European Parliament]. To enter into force, the law is to be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and implemented via the national laws of the member countries over the next nine months. We will continue to monitor the process and assess the new legislation and its national implementation after the publication," the representative said.

The operator added that the Nord Stream 2 would significantly contribute to Europe's energy objectives and ensure an additional route for gas imports. The construction is going on in full accordance with the current legislation and with the full support of the investors, the representative said.

According to the company, over 1000 kilometres (621 miles) of the pipeline have already been laid.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture of Russian energy giant Gazprom and five European partners. The pipeline is expected to be put into operation by the end of 2019. It is projected to deliver 55 billion cubic meters (1.9 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually to EU countries, running through territorial waters or exclusive economic zones of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Germany. Denmark is the only country that has not authorized the construction yet.