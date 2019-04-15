Self-Proclaimed ‘Muslim Prince’ Planned to Blow Up Meghan-Harry Wedding - Report

The 37-year-old, who proclaimed himself the Muslim Prince of Spain, currently faces a term in prison after he was found guilty of malicious communications. He awaits sentencing at home due to suspected mental problems.

A man prompted a security scare in the UK after he sent a raft of emails to Prince Andrew and government officials, in which he threatened to blow up the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding last May, according to The Daily Telegraph.

In one email, Mohammed Jibra-Eel Saleh reportedly challenged what he described as “f*****g stupid British royal family”, proclaiming himself “the Muslim Prince of Spain married to the illegitimate daughter of the former King of Spain, Juan Carlos’s daughter called Marguerita”.

“All you British royal family are going to die for having me arrested and tortured in prison in Netherlands. We’re at war, b***h. Your grandson wedding is going to be a blast”, he warned.

Police managed to track down Saleh and detain him just two days before Prince Harry married Meghan Markle on 19 May 2018.

Prosecutors told Leicester Crown Court that three threatening emails had been sent to the various recipients with the help of two different mobile phones and police determined that Saleh was the user following a Google “subscriber check”.

Last month, Saleh was found guilty of three charges of sending electronic communications with intent to cause distress and anxiety, as well as sending an electronic communication which conveyed a threat.

The 37-year-old, who suffers from suspected mental health issues and was deemed unfit to stand trial and plea, is currently at home on unconditional bail awaiting sentencing.