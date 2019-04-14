Social Democrat Leader Claims Victory in Finland's General Election - Reports

Social Democrats (SDP) secured 40 seats in Finland's 200-member parliament based on a preliminary tally of 97 percent of the ballots. The eurosceptic Finns Party won 39 seats after campaigning on the message that the Finnish government should not overdo efforts to combat climate change, AP reported Sunday.

SDP leader Antti Rinne declared victory in Sunday's general election, after partial results showed his party winning by a tight margin with 17.8 percent, Reuters said.

"For the first time since 1999 we are the largest party in Finland […] SDP is the prime minister party", Rinne said, cited by Reuters.

Since the last parliamentary election in 2015, Finland has been governed by a three-party coalition comprised of the right-wing Finns Party, Centre Party and the center-right National Coalition.

Last month, the Finnish government resigned over a failure to get major welfare and healthcare reforms through parliament.

The Finnish Parliament (Eduskunta) is elected every four years. Under the 1999 Finnish constitution, the Eduskunta is the supreme legislative body of the country. The country is divided into 13 electoral districts.

With the exception of the Aland Islands, representatives of Eduskunta in other districts are elected by proportional vote. Each district appoints from seven to 36 representatives, depending on the number of people living in it, while the Aland Islands elect only one representative.

Final election results will be announced by 6:00 p.m. local time on the first Wednesday after voting day. Following the final vote tally, the election commission issues notice to those candidates who have been elected.

