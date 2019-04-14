Miss France 2019 REVEALS Her Eating Habits in BOMBSHELL Remark

Vaimalama Chaves, the proud holder of two titles, Miss France 2019 and Miss Tahiti 2018, astonished the France 2 prime-time audience, stating that her choice of a favourite animal depends on the way it is cooked, Sputnik France reported.
Bonne fête à tous les Valentin(es)! L’amour se célèbre tous les jours, en pensée, en parole et par les actions qui le prouvent. Puisse cette journée être le reflet de votre quotidien ❤️ @mariechiry #ValentineDay #StValentin #SteVaimalama #RedRedLove #SweetHeart #ReineDeCoeur
“No, she is not a vegan”, noted journalist Evelyne Thomas, who was also on the show.
Anyway, the subscribers of Miss France’s Instagram account might have long known it, given the way she captioned one of her snapshots:
"Starting from 4am, the city becomes alive and becomes coloured with sun rays. This is the time to get our ‘firi firi’, roasted pua, or pork, ‘taioro’ and ‘taota’ for a family brunch. The precious moment that I try to live as often as possible”, she wrote, listing the Tahiti specialties she is particularly fond of.
Ia ora na, Notre incontournable marché de Papeete, chargé de « Mana », d’une énergie et d’une ambiance uniques. A partir de 4H, la ville s’anime et se colore des rayons du soleil. C’est le moment d’aller chercher nos « firi firi », pua rôti, « taioro » et « taota » pour un brunch en famille Un instant précieux que je m’applique à vivre aussi souvent que possible #MateteNoPapeete #Mauruuru #Tahiti #Breakfast #Firifiri #PuaRoti
Another image of hers has recently earned her a lot of rebukes, with some advising her to "stop eating" not to gain more weight. However, Miss Chaves appeared to not have been discouraged a tad.
“Yes, I have curves. So what? Or those who criticize me are jealous and they had better go eat a snack instead of pouring their hatred on social networks! […] I'm savouring my luck… and the delicious food I'm served!” she said emotionally.
She admitted to the magazine Gala having "gained some weight since she was presented a crown" because of the upscale receptions she has been invited to "every day, noon and night".
Girl Charity Racine Challenge, une expérience nouvelle pour moi où je pourrais essayer mes talents de pilote, notés selon différents critères: • Le respect des trajectoires, des points de braquage et des points de corde • La qualité et l’efficacité des freinages • Le contrôle de la vitesse en courbe • La rapidité de réaccélération et de débraquage • La maitrise globale de la voiture et la régularité… Dommage, je ne maîtrisais que la vitesse! #Sapristi #Peugeot #GirlCharityRacingChallenge #SometingNew #SomethingBig #GoodVAIbes
Previously boasting a Miss Tahiti 2018 title, Chaves grabbed the Miss France 2019 crown on 15 December.
